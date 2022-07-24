Hilarious Stray Mod Allows You To Play As CJ From GTA San Andreas

a PC Modder has created a new hilarious mod that allows you to play as CJ from San Andreas.

Stray, a third-person exploration game that essentially allows you to play as a stray cat, exploring and solving puzzles released a few weeks back.

As usual with the release on PC, the modding community has already started to get thier hands dirty, modding and tweaking the game to their preference. One such modder, called sir_galahad172 uploaded the mod onto Nexus. And it looks terrible to say the least.

Have a look at some of the screenshots:

Stray follows a unique story, after getting separated from your family, you a stray cat must traverse through a dystopian post-apocalyptic cyberpunk city populated by robots.

Stray is available on PS5, PS4, and PC. It is also available at no cost to subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium

