Thunderbolts Is Coming, Phase 5 Is Ending

At San Diego Comic-Con, studio President Kevin Feige revealed that the next team of big heroes, or possibly villains, will be getting ready to come our way soon. Kevin Feige announced that Thunderbolts film will close the MCU’s Phase 5 with a release date set for July 26, 2024.

We first started hearing the news about this movie last month, with Jake Schreier and Eric Pearson on board for this project with Feige producing. Originally created by Kurt Busiek and artist Mark Bagley, the Thunderbolts made their first comic debut in 1997 of The Incredible Hulk, before having their own self-titled released comic book later that same year. The team was originally presented as a team of heroes banding together after the Avengers were declared dead. However, later a twist was revealed that they were actually a supervillain team in disguise, which is crazy to think about.

Several MCU characters will have the potential to pop up in the Thunderbolts film, some even being rumored to be The Winter Soldier, The Punisher, Abomination, Yelena Belova, Hawkeye and many more. None of which have been confirmed to be in this movie yet.

So far we don’t have much information on this film besides the release date in 2024, but with Matt Murdock coming back as Daredevil in the new Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again from 2024 as well, it could leave a great opportunity for The Punisher to return as well.

