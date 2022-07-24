New Series Daredevil: Born Again Coming 2024

As many of us know, we were promised a Season 4 of Daredevil after it was canceled on Netflix and shortly moved to Disney+. It is now official that there is a new live-action Daredevil series coming to Disney+ and it is expected to hit the streaming platform in spring of 2024.

The news about this series was reported earlier this year, but at Comic-Con 2022 Marvel confirmed the series existence. The series will be called Daredevil: Born Again and Charlie Cox will be returning to his role as Matt Murdock, and Vincent D’Onofrio will be returning as Kingpin.

Kingpin, Vincent D’Onofrio has already made an appearance on Hawkeye, and Charlie Cox will be returning as Matt Murdock in She-Hulk which is the next major MCU series coming to Disney+.

Marvel announced Charlie Cox’s return as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, and that Cox and D’Onofrio will return as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin will be staring in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

The last time we saw the actor was in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker, Tom Holland’s lawyer. Immediately we all guessed that Matt Murdock would be returning again as he is now apart of the MCU.

Following that cameo in No Way Home, Cox expressed interest in returning as his hero Daredevil. He also left us with this mystery comment: “I know something. I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else.”

The series, Daredevil: Born Again will be an 18-episode series and will be ready to stream in spring 2024.

