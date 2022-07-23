The Sandman Gets New Trailer At SDCC

In the world we live in right now, you’d think that all it would take to get a comic book character or story or graphic novel adaptation is to just find the right place to put it, and for someone to put up the money to make it. But when it comes to The Sandman comics…it’s a different story. Because this isn’t just one of the best stories ever made, and made by legend Neil Gaiman no less, but it’s one that you can’t just “do”. You have to do it right, do it true to the lore, and have the right casting, which is where the upcoming Netflix adaptation comes in.

Nail Gaiman made it clear that THIS is the adaptation that fans should be excited for, because there’s a reason why he allowed it to happen in the first place:

“For well over 30 years, my part in Sandman adaptations was just to try and stop bad ones from happening,” Gaiman says. “And fortunately, I was always successful in this. We got to 2020 and Sandman was the biggest DC comics property that still had not been adapted — it was widely considered one of the jewels in the crown; it was the adult comic that changed everything. This adaptation is the first time that I’ve been willing to come on board. We’ve reached a point that really did not exist when the Sandman comics began.”

He praised the talent, the resources and technology that is now available, and truly feels that this is what his comics are meant to be.

And to add to his praise, we got a new trailer for The Sandman’s arrival, and you’ll see just how deep and detailed this adaptation is. You’ll want to watch it on Netflix when it arrives next month.

Source: YouTube