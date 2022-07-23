Star Trek Picard Gets Final Season Teaser

The Star Trek universe has never been more expansive and diverse than it is right now. Not just in the people who are in it currently, but the kinds of shows we’re getting. From original creations like Discovery, to journeys into the past via Strange New Worlds, to animated adventures like Prodigy and Lower Decks, and of course, seeing old friends again like in Star Trek Picard. No matter where you fall in the current fandom, you have a lot to enjoy.

But, as is the way of all things, the end must come eventually, and for Star Trek Picard, the end will be in its third season which will arrive next year. But not unlike what’s happened in part for Season 1 and Season 2, Season 3 will be a reunion of sorts as much of the original Star Trek TNG cast will return for one last go at their characters and roles. Riker, Troy, Geordi, Worf, Crusher, and certain key members of the new crew will help mark the final season and the final story for these characters.

For fans of TNG, this will be something special, as we haven’t seen this full cast together in quite some time, and it’ll be interesting to see just what they do with the final season. The team behind the show have noted that they were very much “geeking out” as they saw some of these legendary actors just talking on the set of the show. To them, this was the people and characters that they grew up watching, and now, they’re getting to put them into one last story to make fans proud.

So no matter how long you’ve been a part of the Star Trek universe, we should rejoice where we are now, and look forward to what’s coming, even if it’s only for one last run.

