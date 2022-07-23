Zack Snyder Will Return To DC Comics…Via Teen Titans Go

When it comes to director Zack Snyder, you’re either a big fan of his, or you tend not to be. That in part is the way of things for many creators, but Snyder is actually a bit of a legend when it comes to making people either really like his work…or really dislike it. As proven by his time in the DC Comics Extended Universe, where he was tasked with bringing many of their big-name properties to life, and he did so…but then the rug was pulled out from under him…the fans rallied around him…the Snyder Cut was born…and now there are fans to this day demanding that Warner Bros Discovery #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

Yeah, it’s a lot, and so going into San Diego Comic-Con (especially after certain articles tried to paint the movement around him as “bot-infused”), many were hoping that Snyder would show up to announce things like a new Superman movie, or his return to the DCEU, or something along those lines.

Instead, as you can see in the tweet above, Zack Snyder revealed that he will return to DC Comics…as a special guest on the Teen Titans Go! franchise. Yes, this is really happening. To be clear, this isn’t the first time a major guest star like this has come onto the show, including having the late George Perez as well as legendary artist Marv Wolfman portray themselves (aka “creative geniuses”) as they met the Titans.

And as you can see in the still shot in the tweet, they will acknowledge the movies that Snyder has made. In fact, in the movie “Teen Titans GO! To The Movies” they actually referenced Batman V Superman in jest in one scene.

So how should fans take this overall? Well, that’s complicated, isn’t it? Because clearly this was done to honor Zack Snyder in one way, but whether this will lead to a true Snyderverse return is anyone’s guess. Plus, this also shows that Snyder is more than willing to be made fun of in this show and it doesn’t bother him. So…we’ll just have to wait and see how it goes when the episode arrives this fall.

Source: Twitter