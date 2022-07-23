Shazam Fury of the Gods Gets First Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods – in theaters this Christmas. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/gfd7qEblJr — DC (@DCComics) July 23, 2022

DC Comics is getting not one but two electrified heroes coming two theaters later this year. At San Diego Comic-Con, both of them got their chances to be in the spotlight, starting with Shazam Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 film that finally brought Earth’s Mightiest Mortal to the big screen. But this time around, he’s facing a threat that is very much tied to his powerset, as the “Daughters of Atlas” are coming for him and his family.

One thing that’s made clear here is that for Billy Batson, he’s wondering if he actually deserves his powers, mainly because he’s not as experienced as many of the other heroes in the DCEU (which you get to see in the trailer, reaffirming the current DCEU amidst lots of rumors) and he’s not the best with his powers still.

But as The Wizard notes, he can do it if he believes in himself, and he needs to “fight for your family, fight for your world.”

Also as you can see in the trailer, things are going to get a lot more magical and fantastical here via the Greek mythology references and various magical beasts that appear like a dragon (Which Billy promptly hits with a truck). This is cool because while the classic version of Shazam is more or less a Superman-type character, the New 52 version is more of magical in nature and power.

The cast were on stage or delivered messages as to what they felt about the film, and many of them, including villain Lucy Liu, said they had a blast working on this film and being part of the scale and scope of what’s coming.

And you’ll be able to see Shazam Fury of the Gods yourself when it arrives in theaters this Christmas.

