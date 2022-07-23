Is Halo Infinite Multiplayer Having Major Data Issues?

After further inspection I found that an average match only uses about 11mb.



However. After each match the main menu retrieves about 300mb of data from the CDN on PC and Xbox. Which after about 2 matches results in over 1GB of network traffic. It's nuts.https://t.co/Gj4mDwjntR https://t.co/17H9eomjnK — Neeko 🍣 (@NicmeistaR) July 21, 2022

Let’s talk about Halo Infinite, yes, we actually have to talk about it…stop complaining! Actually, we talk that back, you DON’T have to stop complaining, because more times than not with this game…you have a right to. After all, this is the Halo game that was promised for years, then delayed for years, and even now, almost a year after its release, it’s no closer to being 100% released or complete than it was when it launched the multiplayer mode for free (a first for the series) to try and entice people to play it at launch. Well, the multiplayer was great, but that’s about it, and even then, the multiplayer has issues.

Case in point, as AEW superstar Adam Cole once said in a wonderful piece on X-Play, “the only thing infinite about this game is how long its multiplayer seasons last”. As you have to wait sometimes 6 months for new content.

That alone is bad, but according to some players, there’s now a data issue in the game that makes things even worse. Those who watch their data input via their PC’s or Xbox have noticed that at times over 1 GB of data is being downloaded between matches. How is that possible?

Well, there are multiple people saying multiple things, but one person pointed out that the game “accidentally” downloads the Halo Infinite Season 2 banner up to 2000 times between matches! And when you add that up? That’s 1-2 GB of data that you’re having to deal with.

Naturally, fans are poking fun of 343 Industries for this, as this is just the latest in a LONG line of issues and errors that never seem to end, and again, the game isn’t even 100% released yet 1 year or so into the release.

So strap in Halo fans, things aren’t going to get any easier…

Source: Twitter, Reddit