Monster Hunter Paradise Title Leaked?

New MH game leaked by discord datamines (confirmed by an official discord partner and easily reproducable)

MH Paradise

Josh from Ragegaming thinks it's a spinoff unrelated to MH6

I'm confused on if it's MH6 or a spinoff

It's planned for "Xbox" and "Playstation"

History has a funny way of putting things into perspective, wouldn’t you say? We note this because throughout history, things at times go from “not popular” to “incredibly popular” all in the blink of an eye, and then it’s hard to think of a time when it wasn’t popular. Monster Hunter is a great example of this. This was for a LARGE chunk of time a “game that only sells well in Japan”, and indeed, it was legendarily popular in Japan, yet every time it made it to the US…it wouldn’t do well. Then, Monster Hunter World came and changed everything. Now, Monster Hunter Rise and its DLC has made people happy in various ways. So what is this we’re hearing about a “new title” called Monster Hunter Paradise?

The answer to that…comes from dataminers. Who as you can see in the tweet above, dug through some files and apparently found the title Monster Hunter Paradise among the data. But as to what it actually means…we have no idea, and that has fans talking all sorts of things that it could mean.

For example, it could be that this is the next “main entry” into the franchise, and that is certainly possible. It’s also possible that with two main entries very much out in the world and still popular right now, that it could be another major DLC or expansion. It’s also possible that this could be another unique spinoff for the series given its rather “peaceful” name.

We should note here that Capcom has not hinted or teased that this game is coming, or that a new game is coming at all. But without a doubt, one is at the very least in the works, because between the last two major entries, sales keep going up, and Capcom will want to “print money” with this franchise once again.

