Michelle Rodriguez Talks Vin Diesel’s “Reaction” To Her Being In Dungeons & Dragons Movie

When it comes to making movies, it’s not just about having a great set of stars, or having a plot that is enticing, or being a “visual spectacle”, or even having a great person helming it. It’s all about…family…ok, not really, but it helps when you have people on the set that treat you like family and have your back no matter what. Michelle Rodriguez knows that as she’s had plenty of “families” via the movie and TV franchises she’s done.

One of her upcoming pieces though had her thinking about “family” though, as at San Diego Comic-Con, she and the rest of the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves were there to hype up their upcoming take on the beloved tabletop game, and showed off a trailer that many are excited for.

Many were curious about Vin Diesel’s thoughts about this, as he’s a known lover of the franchise, and Michelle Rodriguez’s words were very clear about what Vin felt about all of this…and what his “real role” is in D&D:

“He’s not a dungeons and dragons fan Vin Diesel is a dungeon master,” Rodriguez said. “Don’t mess that up ever to be real like honestly you don’t want to mess that up….He downplays everything. He’s super cool all the time like whatever. But I know inside, deep down inside he was (like) family, ‘My sister is playing like she’s in D & D.’ Like I know he’s proud.”

So yeah, “Family” has her back.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

