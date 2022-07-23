Is Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora Currently In “Rough Shape”?

What I heard is that the game looks pretty and the gameplay is in rough shape. This was about a month ago. https://t.co/C7yNII3KVO — Jeff Grubb, No. 3 games journalist (@JeffGrubb) July 21, 2022

Don’t you hate it when something doesn’t go to plan like you were hoping it would? In the case of the Avatar movies, everything was “supposed to come together” here in 2022. As the upcoming movie The Way of Water was going to welcome the franchise back to theaters for the first time in 13 years, and to add to that, there was going to be a unique original video game Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora that would further open up that movie’s world. However, while the movie still might make its film date, the video game won’t, and for potentially a really bad reason.

We found out earlier this week that Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora was being delayed to 2023, or maybe even 2024, but considering how long the game has already been in development, that raised questions about why the move was such a grand one. Well, an insider quoted the tweet about the delay and added in their own reveal. Mainly that, in their knowledge of things, the game looks pretty, but the gameplay is “rough”.

…we don’t make a joke about how that is a nice parallel to how people think about the first movie now…but you could if you wanted!

To remind you, the game is supposed to allow you to be your own Na’Vi, and explore the western continent of Pandora in your own way and your own time. A truly open-world experience that doesn’t have an immediate tie to the movie outside of the world of Pandora itself.

And indeed, the few looks at the game we’ve seen, it is very beautiful, especially on next-gen systems no doubt. But if they’re not able to make it feel satisfying outside of its looks? That is indeed a problem. We’ll have to see how it all works out, or if it gets worked out at all.

