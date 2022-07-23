John Wick 4 Gets First Teaser

The first trailer for ‘JOHN WICK 4’ has been released. #SDCC



The film releases on March 24 in theaters.

John Wick is the franchise that arguably shouldn’t be one. Because at its core, it’s “just another action flick”. But because of the main character’s portrayal by Keanu Reeves, how they showed off their “world of assassination” and the incredible action sequences that were done in terms of camera work (sometimes all in one-shot like in Eastern cinema), fans gravitated toward it. The third movie was almost a masterpiece in how to handle action sequences and the plot containing them, so now fans are eager to see what happens with John Wick 4.

Ironically, we should’ve had John Wick 4 in theaters by now, but due to the pandemic and filming reasons, it was pushed back to March 24th, 2023, which is fine overall as that means they have time to already start planning out the fifth movie that will happen. But for San Diego Comic-Con, they revealed the first teaser for the fourth film, and it’s already promising a lot of epic action, as well as plenty of new faces.

To recap, at the end of the third movie, John defend the New York Continental in order to stick it to the High Table, but he was betrayed by Winston and was basically shot off the building’s roof. The joke was on them though as he was taken to the Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne) and the two started their path to revenge.

As we see in the teaser, that plan is about to go into effect, and a lot of people are going to die. We get glimpses of plenty of new killers who are either going after John, or going to be his victims, including the much-anticipated arrival of Donnie Yen.

Bows, arrows, nunchucks, knives, guns, explosions, and more are used to produce the violence shown…and you know there will be more when it arrives next year.

