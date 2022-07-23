Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film Reveals New Trailer, Tickets on Sale

A new trailer for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film was revealed by Crunchyroll on Friday after fans saw a 20-minute screening of the film at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con International. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters across the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland on August 19. Tickets are currently on sale.

This is the second trailer reveal before the movie begins screening internationally on August 19. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero grossed just under $5 million in its first two days in theaters across Japan, according to Box Office Mojo. Since its release on June 11, the film has earned $15.3 million as of Wednesday. In comparison, the first movie of the Dragon Ball Super series, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, opened at $9.2 million in Japan.

The film, originally supposed to release on April 22 in Japan, was delayed due to the cyber attack on Toei Animation back in March of this year. This also caused other Toei Animation projects to be delayed, including the anime series One Piece and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.

The original creator of the series, Akira Toriyama, is in charge of the film’s script and character design. Tetsuro Kodama will be the director. Chikashi Kubota is the chief animation director. And Naoki Satou will be handling the film’s soundtrack. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be Kodama’s third anime film as a director.

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero! Synospis via Crunchyroll

Source: Crunchyroll