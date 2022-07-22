One Piece Film Red Reveals Second Trailer During Anniversary Event

The second trailer for One Piece Film Red was released on Friday to commemorate “One Piece Day.” The 2-day event celebrated the 1997 debut of Eiichiro Oda’s legendary One Piece manga, which is still ongoing after 25 years with currently 102 volumes published.

The movie premiered during the event for all of those in attendance, including the film’s director, Goro Taniguchi, and many of the voice actors. Kaori Nazuka is the casted voice actor for the main character Uta while Ado will be Uta’s singing voice. Veteran voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda will also be joining the film as the character Gordon. Tsutomu Kuroiwa is handling the screenplay for the movie while Oda himself will serve as an executive producer.

One Piece Film Red will open in theaters across Japan on August 6. including IMAX and MX4D screenings. Fans in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia can expect the film to hit their local theaters sometime this fall. The main theme song for the film also received a music video that you can watch below. Hiroyuki Sawano, Vaundy, and Mrs. Green Apple are among the artists that have collaborated with Ado (Uta) for the upcoming film.

The story takes place on an island where Uta, the world’s favorite diva, performs for the first time in public. Uta’s singing voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as “otherworldly,” and while the venue is filled with the Straw Hats led by Luffy, pirates, navy, and fans from all over the world who have come to enjoy her voice, Uta’s voice is heard in a new light. The curtain rises on the story with the shocking revelation that she is “Shanks’ daughter!“ One Piece Film Red synopsis

You can watch the first trailer for One Piece Film Red below.

Source: Official Twitter & YouTube