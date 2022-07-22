X-Men 97 Animated Series Coming To Disney+ Fall 2023

Back in the 90s, a ton of animated series came out across both DC Comics and Marvel that very much defined how superhero cartoons should be. By that, we mean that the shows were not only quality (most of the time, animation budgets weren’t always the best back then), but in terms of the grand and deep stories that they had. The X-Men Animated Series is widely considered one of the best of that era, and to this day, influences many things about what goes on with the beloved Mutants. So when Marvel Studios announced X-Men 97 for Disney+, you better believe that fans were happy.

At San Diego Comic-Con, we got some much needed updates on the show and when/what we could expect. As you can see from the tweet above, the first big piece of news is that it’s coming out in Fall of next year. A bit longer than people wanted no doubt, but at the very least, it’s coming. The second big thing was revealing who some of the new members of the X-Men team would be:

Sunspot, Cable, Bishop and Nightcrawler are among the new additions in ‘X-MEN 97’ #SDCC pic.twitter.com/7udkq2V7sI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

Yep, you see Sunspot, Cable, Forge, Bishop, Nightcrawler and more joining the ranks. But that’s not the only major twist that the X-Men 97 series has in store for you…

Magneto will be the leader of the X-Men in ‘X-MEN 97’. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/AoK8nnkXPj — MCUverse (@MCUverse_) July 22, 2022

Yep, Magneto is going to be leading the X-Men at the start of the new series, complete with new outfit (which…not a fan of, but ok). If you’re wondering what happened to Professor Xavier, he went with Illiandra from the Shi’ar Empire into space at the end of the series. So it makes sense that the show needed some “new leadership” and the “Master of Magnetism” is indeed someone who could be that leader.

Just how much more we’ll find out about the series in the coming months remains to be seen, but if nothing else, this is enough to get people talking.

Source: Twitter