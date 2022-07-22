Tickets Are Now Available To Purchase For Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

It might feel like forever since it was announced, but Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is almost here for its worldwide release! It released in Japan to solid numbers a little while back, and in less than a month, it’ll hit theaters all over the world. This includes hitting the US on August 19th. And if you’re wanting to make sure that you get your tickets for its arrival, you can now do that!

We say this because Fandango has opened up sales of tickets for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero now, and that means you won’t have to hope you can get them later when right now will do. There’s little doubt that the worldwide response to the film will help determine the series fate in terms of its future, so if you want to do your part to help it, this would be a good way to go.

If you recall, the movie is going to focus more on Gohan and Piccolo, as an old enemy of Goku’s has returned with even more powerful threats, and as a result, the two will have to reach new levels of power just to keep the world safe, as well as save Gohan’s daughter Pan! Check out the synopsis for the movie below:

“The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!”

Many fans hope that this movie will lead to a new anime series, and many do feel that this could happen, so be your own superhero and help the movie do well!

Source: Fandango