Primal Season 2 Has First Two Episodes On HBO Max

Tonight at Midnight Primal Season 2 begins on Adult Swim, then the next day on HBOMax. There will be two shows back to back, I storyboarded the second one called Shadow of Fate. Please watch!



Below are some boards from the last episode of Season 1, Slave of the Scorpion. pic.twitter.com/vQ5xdqqnTX — David Krentz (@DavidKrentz1) July 21, 2022

If you’re looking for something new to watch tonight, you’re in luck! Because as revealed by a storyboard artist for the series, Primal Season 2 has released the first two episodes of its run on HBO Max for people to watch! Season 1 is also there to watch if you wish to remember all that came before, as it’ll directly feed into the second season. You’ll also see above some storyboard shots from the Season 1 finale, so don’t miss out.

The first two episodes will feature two very different stories to start things off. The first episode will be about Spear and Fang trying to travel across the sea in order to find the friend they had made at the end of Season 1 in Mira. Episode 2 is actually one of the favorite episodes of the season for the creator of Primal. So you’ll definitely want to check it out.

The show as a whole is truly a revelation in terms of storytelling, as it’s all visual, and there are no true words heard. Or at least, none that we understand. The closest we got to language was with the meeting of Mira at the end of Season 1. And in Primal Season 2, we’re going to meet other versions of humans at the earliest stages of humanity, and how different they are from Spear, Mira, and just us in the present.

The use of the visuals, and the intensity of the action are things that made it an award-winning series in its first season, and if the creator is anything to go by, Season 2 will be everything that fans have been hoping for, and a lot of things that they’ll be in awe at as they watch it.

So don’t be afraid to head to HBO Max to see the first two episodes now!

Source: HBO Max