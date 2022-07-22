Gotham Knights Dev Makes “State Of Batman” Very Clear

The upcoming game Gotham Knights is meant to be very different from previous Batman titles. Not the least of which is that you’re not playing as the Dark Knight, you’re playing as four key members of the Bat-Family. Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin (Tim Drake). But the reason you’re playing only as these four is very important. As we found out in the reveal trailer of the game, Batman is dead at the hands of the Court of Owls, and in his death, the “Code Black” signal went out to these four to protect Gotham in his absence.

But, as any true comic book fan knows, death is only permanent when someone goes out of their way to make it permanent. Batman has actually “died” multiple times in the comics, including in the legendary event Final Crisis…except he wasn’t actually dead. So given the comic roots of the game, is it possible that Batman actually isn’t dead and will reveal that he’s alive at the end of the main story?

Well…no. At San Diego Comic-Con, the team behind the game revealed that the end of Gotham Knights will be very much like the beginning in that Batman is dead. He dies within the first 10 minutes of the game, and he’ll be dead at its end.

Now, to be clear, it’s very likely we’ll see and hear from Batman via the four members we the players control due to how we’ll see how each member is “coping” with his death, and we’ll possibly even get flashbacks to their time with him. Though that’s unconfirmed at present.

It’s actually good to know that Batman will remain dead in this version of the universe as that puts more weight on the characters and saves us from the “gotcha!” reveal that many were expecting.

Source; IGN