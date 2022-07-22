The Rings Of Power Gets New Trailer At SDCC

New trailer for The Lord of the Rings: #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/LEACTwJ1jq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 22, 2022

The closer it gets to its September arrival, the more that fans are going to get more curious and interested in the series that is The Rings Of Power. Meant to be a full-on prequel to The Lord of the Rings saga, even more than what The Hobbit was in its own right, this is the tale of the events that truly set everything in motion for LOTR. This is how the mighty rings were formed, of how the rise of Sauron happened, and the various events that transpired that are known only to those who have read every text of JRR Tolkien.

At San Diego Comic-Con, a new trailer for The Rings Of Power dropped, and it showed a great many things. Not the least of which is the setup for the first season. At first, it will be a time of peace on Middle-Earth, a great war has ended, and for all the main species, they think that this peace will be never-ending…

…they’re wrong, very wrong.

For as we see in the trial, evil doesn’t sleep, it waits, and it lashed out in the moments where it thinks us weakest. There are threats coming from all sides, and to all species, and that leads to the name many will fear in the times to come: Sauron.

The new trailer not only shows many of the main species to reacting to various threats, but we see massive battles, hints of new evils, giant creatures that can reign havoc, references to the main trilogy, and more.

And remember, this is only the first season of the show. Apparently, the team behind it feels that they can go about 5 seasons full of deep tales. We know Season 2 will happen, so we’ll see what it’s like when the first episodes drop on September 2nd.

Source: Twitter