Resident Evil Village Expansion Lets You Play As Lady Dimitrescu

Capcom has revealed a new trailer and given a release date for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and its Winters’ Expansion DLC. The expansion pack will add to the game’s mercenaries mode with “The Mercenaries Additional Orders” which will introduce new playable characters and more stages. One of these new playable characters has been revealed as the game’s iconic Lady Dimitrescu, who will add an understandably towering level of threat and skill when facing off against enemies.

Some of Lady Dimitrescu’s combat abilities are demonstrated in the new trailer, which you can check out for yourself below. In fight scenarios, the nine-foot-tall she-beast builds up a Thrill meter by slicing adversaries to ribbons with her razor-sharp talons. With a full Thrill meter, she’s then able to perform special moves, such as throwing furniture, slamming enemies down or summoning her daughters.

Other characters that will be introduced in the expansion include magnetic maestro Lord Karl Heisenberg and franchise stalwart Chris Redfield, who heads into Resident Evil Village suitably armed and equipped to deal with the horrors that await inside. Heisenberg will be able to use his electrifying skills to hurl huge metal objects, wield lightning and basically smash things up with his oversized hammer. Chris Redfield comes armed to the teeth as usual, and also brings a major straight punch skill that charges up his Onslaught meter, which will enable him to move and reload with super speed.

Along with The Mercenaries Additional Orders, the Gold Edition of the game will also bring some new features to the base game, such as third-person mode and Shadows of Rose, which is a story DLC that continues the tale of Rosemary, Ethan Winters’ daughter.

Pre-orders for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (which includes the new DLC) and the Winters’ Expansion as a standalone add-on for those who already have the base game are now available. It’ll be released on October 28 for Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Source