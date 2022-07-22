Path Of Titans Beta Launches July 27

The closed beta for the massively multiplayer dinosaur survival game Path of Titans will be coming to consoles on July 27. Alderon Games has revealed that the cross-platform prehistoric sandbox will be adding Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 to its current platforms, which include PC, Mac, Linux and mobile. It’s also expected that a version of the game will be made available for Nintendo Switch later this summer.

Path of Titans lets players experience the life cycle of a dinosaur, offering up a huge variety of dinosaur species for players to embody. The Founder’s Edition, which is the version of the game that’s coming up in the closed beta, allows players to find and build a home cave within Panjura, the first of several 8km x 8km maps.

With games like Stray showing the popularity of the ‘play as an animal’ model of gameplay, this is your chance to play as a dinosaur, from egg right the way through to massive predator. Or herbivore, you know, whatever takes your fancy. Check out the beta announcement trailer below to get a look at what’s coming up.

The console beta will coincide with the introduction of the Tyrannosaurus Rex into Path of Titans, which is sure to get any dinosaur enthusiast excited. Matthew Cassells, co-founder of Alderon Games shared his excitement ahead of the game’s closed beta release.

The Founder’s Edition closed beta launch is an exciting milestone for us and the Path of Titans community. The addition of console platforms will bring a lot of new players into the game, and the addition of T-Rex hatchlings will make things very interesting around Panjura. Matthew Cassells, Co-Founder, Alderon Games

Path of Titans certainly has a solid community already on PC and mobile platforms, with around 57,000 members in its Discord server alone. It seems that this is a game that could attract a similar strong following on consoles, although we’ll have to wait and see how the closed beta goes first.

Source