Thymesia Delayed Until August 18 After Steam Demo Feedback

The upcoming souls-like RPG Thymesia has had its launch date pushed back a week as a result of feedback gathered after its demo on Steam. A tweet shared earlier today by developers OverBorder Studio and publisher Team 17 explained that the game would be moved from its previous release date of August 9 to a week later on August 18, “to ensure the best possible player experience.”

The update was also shared on the game’s Steam page, where the reasons behind the delay were explained in full.

After listening to the community feedback from the recent Steam demo, we’ve made the difficult decision to push the launch date for Thymesia back by a few days to the 18th August. We are 100% committed to making Thymesia the best experience possible, and those few extra days allow us to do this by implementing changes and fixes that were asked for across all platforms. We appreciate all the support and love you’ve shown Thymesia so far, and we can’t wait for you to jump in as Corvus next month! OverBorder Studio

Thymesia had its Steam demo back in May and there’s certainly been a lot of love for this dark-action souls-like online. The premise of the game revolves around protagonist Corvus and his mission to recover his lost memories amidst a dark and brutal world that’s fallen foul of some major evil while he was busy being an amnesiac, or asleep, or whatever he was doing prior to the events of the game. He can wield deadly weaponry and the power of disease, which is a lot cooler than it sounds. Having tested it out during the free play demo, I can confirm that the game is suitably gritty and challenging, and will probably fill an Elden Ring-shaped void if anyone has one of those.

Thymesia will be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on August 18.

