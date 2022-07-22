Naughty Dog Unhappy With The Last Of Us Leaks

Leaks really suck. Esp when we're right on the cusp of an asset drop. It's disheartening and frustrating to teams who have put their hearts making awesome things for our fans.



That being said, here's a deep dive into what's new for The Last of Us Part I, incl some gameplay https://t.co/BxTnroMeWe — arne (@arnemeyer) July 22, 2022

There are certain things in life that can’t be avoided, and one of those things without a doubt is that you’ll be spoiled at times in regards to things that are coming out. You might get spoiled about something that happens in a TV show or movie because someone makes a post or news article about it right after it happens even though you haven’t seen it yet. Or, in the realm of video games, certain people “in the know” or who have datamined things can leak out what is coming out in a game and ruin the chance for the developers to tell you about it in their own way and time. This is what is happening with The Last of Us Part 1 right now, and Naughty Dog isn’t happy about it.

You might recall that Sony just dropped a 10-minute gameplay video about The Last of Us Part 1 and gave some key details about things like Permadeath Mode. But this wasn’t meant to happen like it did. As leaks about the “remade” game were dropped before then and chronicled various things like the opening for the title, and how there “weren’t going to be any major gameplay improvements”. Even though Naughty Dog has claimed that the game is “being rebuilt from the ground up”.

In response to these rumors, one of the devs at Naughty Dog went to Twitter to note just how displeased they were about the leaks, and the timing of it all as they were honestly going to do an asset drop on their own, but now they lost the chance to do it in their own time and way due to the leaks.

Given the “status” of the game in terms of how much people are interested in it, Naughty Dog can honestly expect more leaks to happen.

Source: Twitter