National Treasure Edge Of History Writers Wants Nic Cage Back

While a lot of people like to joke about the films that actor Nicolas Cage has made, many forget that at one time he was a part of many successful ones. One of which was the two National Treasure films. He played Benjamin Franklin Gates, a descendant of a key person in history whose family was tasked with a key secret to the Knights Templar treasure. The first film dealt with that, and the second film dealt with the ancient “City of Gold” mystery. And now, we’re getting a continuation of the series via National Treasure Edge Of History on Disney+.

That being said, while we are getting a continuation, Nic Cage at present isn’t a part of the story. It’s in the same universe, and two key characters from the first two movies are going to show up in the story, but Cage right now isn’t. That’s not to say that the show’s writers’ aren’t interested in bringing him back though.

Cormac and Marianne Wibberley were the writers on the first two films, and are writing the Disney+ series, and they noted at San Diego Comic-Con that if they can get Cage back, they’ll put him in it:

“We’re going to beg and plead and whatever,” Marianne said. “We’ll have him in two seconds. He’s our favorite actor out of everyone. We pitched him as Ben Gates before he was Ben Gates. He was our first choice.”

That shows just how much faith they had in him then, and have in him now. Since he isn’t a part of the adventure just yet, National Treasure Edge Of History will feature a whole new team of treasure seekers and history lovers trying to figure out the truth about a new mystery.

But if the “Gates” are opened…you never know who might just show up…

