Immortals Fenyx Rising Spin-off Is Being Worked On

Image is taken from Immortals Fenyx Rising

A new rumor has started floating around about the possibility of a spin-off game for Immortals Fenyx Rising that will be based all around the Hawaiian Polynesian culture. This would be an interesting setting to base the game on, and even though the setting is just a rumor – a fairly strong one though – we do know that a spin-off is in development.

Jeff Grubb from Giant Bomb recently shared what he thought about the project in a gaming podcast. Some other details were spoken about as well like how the God narrator will feature again, but Ubisoft wants the visual style to follow a different one than that of Immortals Fenyx Rising, which some likened a little bit too much like Breath of the Wild.

Grubb said “Ubisoft Quebec’s sequel to Immortal Fenyx Rising will not be a proper sequel. It’s more of a spin-off in the same way. The production name of the game is called Oxygen and it’s based on Hawaiian Polynesian culture this time around.” Grubb added “You still have a God narrator. They try to still be visually stylized, but less of a copy than Breath of the Wild. It’s in early pre-production, I’ve seen some concept art, it’s coming maybe in 2025.”

This isn’t the first time that a sequel of sorts has been talked about though; earlier this year there were more rumors about a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising being worked on, in fact, the news was that it was already in pre-production. However, if the project is truly in the works like Grubb said, we won’t see it for a fair few years. Could that possibly mean that it will be released on a new Nintendo console as well as the usual PlayStation and Xbox platforms? Don’t rule it out.

