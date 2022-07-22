Logan and Deadpool Movies Arrive On Disney+

Here’s a bit of a history lesson for you. In the 90s, long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born, Marvel Comics was in a lot of trouble due to various incidents within the comic industry. Their solution was to sell the media rights to some of their biggest comic franchises off to studios who wanted to make movies about them. Fox and Sony were the ones who bit, and off they went to make movies. Not all of them were hits, but some did set the standard for what superhero movies should be like at times. And now on Disney+, you can watch three of them via Logan and the Deadpool movies.

Funnily enough, these three movies are the first R-rated movies on the service. Sure, Disney has edited certain films on there (see: Splash, it was weird), but these are the first ones that truly play as “mature films”. The Deadpool films need little explanation as they are…well…Deadpool movies, they have to be R-Rated due to how the character is and how many people perceive the character. Even the third Deadpool movie which is coming to the MCU will be R-Rated (a first for the MCU as a whole).

As for Logan, this was a powerful film that served to be the “last ride” of Hugh Jackman as the beloved Mutant. It was a tribute to the “Old Man Logan” comic series that focused on the end times of the everlasting X-Man, and the film was truly beautiful. So much so that not only did it serve as the origin movie for X-23, but fans really hoped it wouldn’t be the last one for Jackman.

Given that the MCU hasn’t officially announced the X-Men as coming back into the fold as of yet, watching these movies will be a good place to get your itch scratched.

Source: Resetera