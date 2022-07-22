Nintendo Switch Sports Getting Free Update On the 26th

Get a kick out of this! On 7/26, a free update for #NintendoSwitchSports adds new features, like the ability to use the Leg Strap accessory in Four-on-Four and One-on-One Soccer matches, new Volleyball moves, and more!https://t.co/sEl5QcPipM pic.twitter.com/8PQyhvWxft — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 22, 2022

Nintendo Switch Sports was the continuation of the series that put the controllers of Nintendo platforms to even more use by letting you play sports with them in in-depth ways. And while the game had its issues coming out, and wasn’t the best game ever in terms of all the things you could do in the title, fans have come to appreciate it for what it is, a simple yet fun sports title that you can do with friends and family.

To that end, Nintendo has been working on ways to make the game even better to play overall, including later on bringing in new sports that’ll be added for free such as Golf. But before then, Nintendo posted on Twitter that a different free update will be coming on July 26th. This one will make the leg strap controller variation even more useful for games like soccer by allowing it to be used in larger matches and not just shots on goal.

But they also noted that the update will add new tears to ranked competition, and add new moves to the volleyball mini-game:

“You may want to try pulling off fancy new moves for Volleyball – the Slide Attack and Rocket Serve. Make your spikes even more unpredictable or catch your opponents by surprise right from the start of the match!”

So it’s clear that Nintendo is trying to make Nintendo Switch Sports as robust and varied as possible as well as trying to make sure that the game is improving based on fan feedback. Not doubt because of all the time they put into making this title, and how they want it to be one of the “Evergreen” games that the Switch will have for the back half of its life.

If you think you know a way to improve the game, message Nintendo online about it, you might just be heard by them.

Source: Twitter