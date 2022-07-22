Ubisoft Cancels Development of Splinter Cell VR and More

After raising hopes for a new Splinter Cell game, Ubisoft crushes everyone’s dreams by canceling the development of Splinter Cell VR. The company also cancels Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline and two other unannounced games.

Ubisoft stops the development of four games

During its latest earnings call, Ubisoft ditched no less than four games. The company made the decision to stop development on these titles after taking into account the “more uncertain economic environment.”

Ubisoft announced Splinter Cell VR in September 2020. Since then, we didn’t get to see much about the game. All we know is that it was meant for Meta devices, previously known as Oculus. This project is now scrapped, but the Splinter Cell Remake remains on track. The Assassin’s Creed VR game announced at the same time as Splinter Cell VR is likely still in the works since the company made no mention of it.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline received mixed feedback when the company announced it last October. This free-to-play game inspired by the Ghost Recon series was meant to put over 100 players on a battlefield. Players had not only to fight and kill everything on sight but also secure intel and survive until their extraction.

The initial trailer received such a fan backlash that Ubisoft postponed the closed test for Ghost Recon Frontline less than a week after announcing the game. The company is now officially pulling the plug on this massive multiplayer FPS.

Two other games won’t see the light of day, but that isn’t such a big deal since we didn’t even know what they were.

Along with these cancelations, Ubisoft announced postponing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This game was supposed to release along with James Cameron’s Avatar sequel this December. The company decided to push back to a release window of sometime in the 2023-24 financial year.

