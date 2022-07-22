Superman & Lois Season 3 Filming This September

SUPERMAN AND LOIS season 3 begins filming in September. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/6PNXVHBOWd — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) July 21, 2022

Superman & Lois has been a very different kind of superhero show on the CW…and honestly just a different kind of show on the CW as a whole. While it absolutely has the action and adventure elements of a superhero series, the main focus is more on the family element, and how their relationships affect everything around them. That “grounded” approach brought many fans into the fold and that was why Superman & Lois Season 3 got approved almost immediately after Season 2 started.

And now, we can say that Superman & Lois Season 3 will be filming in September, keeping pace for what it’s done the last two seasons by arriving on the CW after the mid-winter break. But while we do know what time it’s filming, we still have questions about what will be the “big threat”.

There were teases, of course, including that of John Diggle (more on him in a bit) coming to John Henry Irons to reveal that the Irons of that Earth was killed by Bruno Manheim, aka, the head of the criminal organization known as Intergang. Diggle says they’re making moves into Metropolis, and thus a “gang war” of a high degree could be happening.

There’s also the fact that a LOT more people know about Superman’s secret (as well as Jordan) than at the start of Season 2. Including Lana and Sara and Christie. So that will no doubt play into various storylines that are coming. Add that to Jordan’s growing powers, a new Fortress of Solitude, and Tal-Ro apparently finding out about his and Lana’s “relationship” on another Earth, and you have all the makers of something special…

…but, as we also found out in season 2, the show we’ve been watching for two seasons isn’t a part of the Arrowverse…despite multiple indications that it was. So that means the scope is narrowed, but that might help it in some ways, only time will tell.

