Gotham Knights Drops Its Batgirl Trailer

Gotham Knights (the video game, not the TV show!) has been slowly unveiling all of its characters and their abilities that you can expect in one form or another in character trailers. At San Diego Comic-Con today, Batgirl finally got her chance in the spotlight, and we got glimpses of not just her abilities, but her true motivations for fighting the darkness within Gotham alongside the rest of the Bat-Family. Based on that, we can tell that people are going to have a lot of fun playing as Barbara.

One of the things that we can instantly tell is that unlike in other versions of the character, she uses a special version of a police baton to do a lot of her moves. It’s “special” because it can break apart in order to help her get a grip on an opponent, or, can charge up enough energy to make a shockwave that’ll crack the ground!

Plus, she has a wide array of gadgets that she’ll be using as well, including a flurry of batarangs that she won’t be afraid to use against enemies of any type.

Going now to her motivations, we hear Barbara talk about how people need “symbols” to look up to, and that’s why Gotham has lasted so long. So when two symbols fall, more have to rise to fill the void. One of which was apparently the fall of her father, James Gordon. Even noting that she comes from a “line of protectors” and that she will continue that legacy with honor and duty.

Even noting that Gotham has sent out a call…and she answered.

So when you add this to the other character and gameplay trailers we’ve gotten so far, you can see the various styles and methods behind these four characters, and it’ll make Gotham Knights even better to play when it arrives on October 25th.

Source: Twitter