Genndy Tartakovsky Already Has Favorite Episodes Of Primal Season 2 Picked Out

Primal Season 2 looms in our near future, and not surprisingly, its creator, Genndy Tartakovsky, is hyping it up pretty big. And why shouldn’t he? This show was a wild card in terms of style and content, but later become not only fan-beloved, but award-winning. He’s so dedicated to this show that he even noted how he scrapped original plans and redid everything because he wanted it to be the best that it could possibly be. That’s commitment right there.

But…that being said…does he have some insight into what episodes of Primal Season 2 are the best of the best? Ironically, yes, Genndy Tartakovsky was more than willing to tease what episodes of the upcoming season to look out for, and why that is.

“The second episode [“The Shadow of Fate”] was one of the most exciting story things we’ve done with a love triangle. I was so happy with it because it’s a love triangle with no dialogue in the story. You have the feelings of all these characters, and it’s tragic. I was really excited about it. Then Episode 15, “The Primal Theory,” don’t miss that one. I’m pushing everything in that one. And I think 17 and 18 are pretty incredible, just scale-wise, we get to this next level. Some are more emotional and some are more exciting. We’ll see how the audience reacts to it.”

The concept of a “love triangle” in Primal is interesting because the only “love” that Spear has had was with Mira. Perhaps the love triangle isn’t with Spear, but new characters that Spear and Fang meet along the way? We’ve seen in the Season 2 trailer that the two WILL meet different kinds of people, and so the “emotion” and “scale of it” all might just get bigger and deeper than we’re anticipating.

Source: The Paste