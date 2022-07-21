Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Update Adds Anomaly Armor

The official Twitter account for the Monster Hunter franchise has announced that an upcoming update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will allow players to craft and upgrade armor using Anomaly Research and parts.

Anomaly monsters are a new mechanic introduced in the Sunbreak expansion. Similar to the “Tempered” monsters of Monster Hunter: World, Anomaly monsters are more powerful and aggressive versions of normal monsters. In addition, Anomaly monsters possess weak spots infested with strange parasites, if these spots aren’t hit enough the monster will release a damaging explosion.

For the first Title Update, we're adding new content regarding Anomaly Research. In relation to that, here's a sneak peek at Qurious Crafting, which allows for armor upgrades. The upgrades utilize new materials that will be added with the update. Please look forward to more news! pic.twitter.com/Rhs0EsRwaj — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 20, 2022

This new feature called “Quiros Crafting” will allow players to augment armor in ways to further customize their equipment loadouts. It appears traits from base defense to innate skills can be added using the new feature, allowing even greater flexibility.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is doing for Rise what Iceborne did for World, with its new difficulty tier and greater gear customization players can finally begin to dig into the endgame of Rise. The latest entry to the franchise, the game has managed to ship over three million copies while the base game has sold over ten million. With the release of Monster Hunter: World it’s safe to say that the franchise is finally enjoying some mainstream success.

However Rise is more similar to the franchise’s earlier entries compared to World and is still missing quality of life features such as Layered Weapons (allowing players to alter the appearance of their weapons).

