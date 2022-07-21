Circus Electrique Releases This September

The upcoming part RPG part “Circus Management” game Circus Electrique is set to release for all major consoles on September 6.

In Victorian-era London, it falls to a group of ragtag circus performers to find the cause behind an outbreak of violence in the city. Everyday Londoners are becoming crazed and violent and robotic creatures stalk the city. But it’s not enough to just fight off the baddies and players will still have to perform their normal circus performances to keep the spirit of the city high!

You can find the release date trailer for Circus Electrique here.

Named for the greatest show in Victorian steampunk London, Circus Electrique is part story-driven RPG, part tactics, part circus management, and completely enthralling – all with a steampunk twist. When everyday Londoners mysteriously turn into vicious killers, only the circus’ lineup of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Clowns and other performers possess the unique talents necessary to save the city. Through tactical turn-based battles, these unlikely heroes face Bobbies, British Sailors gone bad, aggressive Posh Girls, and other Victorian-era archetypes stand in their way – not to mention the occasional menacing Mime or Robobear. The game’s innovative Devotion morale system affects characters’ performance not only in battles, but also for actual circus shows, dutifully managed between heroic jaunts through six sprawling districts. Key Features Electrifying RPG Combat

Test the skills of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Escape Artists, Clowns, and other classic circus performers – 15 playable archetypes total, each with deep tactical options in battle. Assemble the most ideal combination of acrobatic artists to fight against over-the-top enemies. Manage the Greatest Show in Steampunk London

Despite the chaos, the show must go on! Rebuild the circus to its former greatness and beyond, recruiting and training the most talented performers coming in from all over the world. Performers’ skill, chemistry with one another, and overall Devotion combine to determine the monetary success of a single show – and you’ll need every single spare Shilling you can get both for Amelia’s quest and to keep everyone paid and happy. A Circus Like No Other

Immerse yourself in a striking world based on vintage circus posters, Victorian-era archetypes and classic steampunk charm. Steam

Circus Electrique will release on September 6 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

