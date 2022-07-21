Hell Pie Arrives on PC and Consoles Today

Image is taken from the action-adventure game Hell Pie

Coming from the duo of Headup and Sluggerfly studios is the insanely exciting 3D platform game Hell Pie. This little action-adventure is available today for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for $24.99, while the Nintendo Switch version will be released in a few weeks.

Hell Pie is inspired by those old-school 3D platformers that we know and love, while taking bad taste to the next level with an adventure that promises to be full of crazy environments, disgusting characters, and fun grapple-based platforming. Check out the recently released trailer below.

Trailer for the recently released Hell Pie

The game’s synopsis is a mad one too. In this game, you must grab the horns of Nate, the ‘Demon of Bad Taste’. The task is to gather the disgusting ingredients for Satan’s infamous birthday pie. Players will need to explore the breadth of the overworld in search of these special ingredients, but make sure you find them in time because… well, you don’t want to know what will happen.

However, if you thought you were alone then think again because Nate will also have his pet (if you can call it that) angel called Nugget. Nugget can offer his holy knowledge when you need it most, but that’s not where his skills end either because Nugget is chained to Nate, so he can also be used as a grappling hook and as a weapon – it’s good to have a pet, isn’t it? Nate also has the ability to equip horns he finds across the world so that he can give himself a range of new abilities.

“We’re really excited that Hell Pie is finally available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC,” said Christian Patorra, the CEO of Sluggerfly. Christian added, “We’ve had a lot of fun throwing our love of classic 3D platforming and our brand of silly and obscene humor into the pot and stirring it all up, and now it’s time for players to give it a taste.”

