The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Reveals First Look at Actors

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie (full title: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) is an interesting one to keep an eye on, especially for fans of the franchise. The exciting news is that we now have our first images of the film, with Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, and Michelle Rodriguez all suited up in their rather fetching get-ups.

These first reveals of the new Dungeons & Dragons movie were seen at the San Diego Comic-Con on Wednesday (July 20), and among these were images and small videos of a certain star man, Chris Pine. Pine’s character was playing the lute before he pulled out his sword and began swinging it around. Joining him in this footage was Page, dressed in his shiny armor and looking very much like a knight.

Fast and Furious’s very own Michelle Rodriguez also appears in a similar outfit to Page, the only difference being she is holding an ax instead of a sword. Elsewhere, there was Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis who are both set to portray two of the more magically gifted characters. The interesting one though – as you can see below – was the appearance of a certain Hugh Grant who will be portraying the movie’s villain, Forge Fletcher.

A first look at Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page in #DungeonsAndDragons Honor Among Thieves @ #SDCC pic.twitter.com/qi55LC0uo9 — Total Film (@totalfilm) July 21, 2022

In a recent interview with Collider about the upcoming movie, Pine said “Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There were a lot of laughs.” He went on to say, “The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride and just a smidge of Month Python’s The Holy Grail.”

“It’s somewhere in that ballpark. It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s eighties, heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there.” While also adding a little bit more about his own character, calling him “the ultimate party planner.” But that is all the detail we are getting for now anyway.

The film is currently aiming for a release in US cinemas on March 3, 2023, and it will be written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Make sure you keep an eye out for this one, it certainly has potential.

