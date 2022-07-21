Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Delayed To 2023-24

Although it was scheduled to release at some point this year, it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. Thanks to information gathered in Ubisoft’s first quarter sales report, the game has been pushed back to a release window of sometime in the 2023-24 financial year.

This time frame will be between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, although presumably, we may hear about a more specific release window towards the end of this year. It could be that there’s some mention of it during the upcoming Ubisoft Forward showcase in September, although that’s purely speculative at this point. By the sounds of things in this latest sales report, Ubisoft is looking at Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora as a potential long-term opportunity and wants to take its time on getting the project right.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will now release in 2023-24. We are committed to delivering a cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology, as this amazing global entertainment brand represents a major multi-year opportunity for Ubisoft. While this additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry, we are hard at work to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both flexibility for our teams as well as strong productivity while delivering the best experiences to players. Ubisoft

It certainly seems as though Ubisoft sees this game as a chance to evolve into something larger. As reported in Gamesradar, the conference call that followed the release of the sales report saw the studio’s CEO Yves Guillemot emphasise the scale of the potential opportunity Ubisoft sees in the Avatar IP.

What we feel is that the Avatar brand can become a video game brand, because the potential is just enormous. There are also lots of movies coming and lots of activity on that brand in the next few years. We are treating that brand like a video game brand, so we are putting all the energy of the team to make sure it is a fantastic game. As we want to make it a video game industry brand, it is important for us that we come with something that is perfect. Yves Guillemot, CEO, Ubisoft (via Gamesradar)

Despite eager fans having to wait longer to get their hands on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it certainly seems as though Ubisoft has a lot to work on right now. The “future of Assassin’s Creed” will be revealed in September “during a very special event,” and the studio’s multiplayer pirate adventure Skull and Bones releases on November 8th. Throw into the mix the release of The Division: Resurgence on mobile, plus a number of as-yet-unannounced games and projects, and it’s clear that there’s still a lot to come from Ubisoft.

