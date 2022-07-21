Square Enix Confirms NFTs For Final Fantasy VII Anniversary

Square Enix has announced a partnership with NFT ecosystem Enjin to release Final Fantasy collectible card NFTs. The cards will be in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII. The collection is expected to release sometime in 2023, while physical trading cards are scheduled for release in 2022.

The 25th-anniversary celebration also includes a figurine of Cloud Strife, which is now available for preorder for $129.99 on the official Square Enix website. However, the $159.99 deluxe version of the figurine comes with a redeemable code for an NFT. The figurine’s product page includes a “Caution before Purchasing” section, which lists 13 caveats for those considering buying one of Square Enix’s NFTs.

“Warning: In case the Enjin services becomes unavailable in the future, you may lose access to the NFT digital certificate of authenticity,” reads the final bullet point.

The irony of this partnership has not been lost on fans, who are pointing out that the environmental harm done by NFTs is in direct conflict with the ecological message of Final Fantasy VII.

“By using Efinity, fans can experience interactive NFTs without even realizing they’re on the blockchain. Enjin can establish the next phase of growth in blockchain entertainment, merging curiosity and creativity,” said Enjin exec Witek Radomski

In January, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda garnered criticism for comments that seemed to differentiate between gamers who “play to have fun” versus those who play to “contribute.”

“I believe that this will lead to more people devoting themselves to such efforts and to greater possibilities of games growing in exciting ways,” wrote Matsuda. “From having fun to earning to contributing, a wide variety of motivations will inspire people to engage with games and connect with one another. It is blockchain-based tokens that will enable this.”

