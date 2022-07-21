GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Update Coming July 26

Rockstar has revealed its next update for GTA Online, which will be launching on July 26. The Criminal Enterprises is described as a “sweeping update” that hits quite close to home in terms of real-world context. A new blog post on the Rockstar website explains the background to The Criminal Enterprises and it’s fair to say that it lands pretty close to the mark right now.

The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, retail supply chains are in turmoil, and to top it off a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state. Rockstar Games

Check out the trailer for the upcoming update right here.

The update will bring a number of opportunities for those forging a path in one of the Criminal Careers, thanks to the “significant expansions to business prospects” that’ll come into play. Players will also be able to explore a range of missions and business opportunities as Executives, Bikers, Gunrunners and Nightclub Owners, who are said to be “making the most of the chaotic conditions” in Southern San Andreas.

On top of this, The Criminal Enterprises update will add “new, elaborate Contact Missions with players operating as a sworn-in agent for the IAA,” so there’ll be plenty of covert story-based action centring around a corrupt petrochemical tycoon and his family for players to enjoy.

The Criminal Enterprises update will kick off a summer-long series of updates and additions to GTA Online, with increased payouts across the board and brand new game modes, vehicles, collectables, and special events. The update will also address some quality of life improvements, such as a reduction in the effectiveness of the Oppressor Mk II’s homing missiles and countermeasures and also making it easier to get to snacks and armour during firefights, thereby improving Health replenishment.

For full details of everything that’s coming in The Criminal Enterprises update, you can check out the full update notes on the Rockstar website.

Source