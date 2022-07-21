Three New Games Available On Xbox Free Play Days

It’s another Thursday which means a new set of games will be available over the weekend as part of Xbox Free Play Days. Up for grabs from today, July 21 until Sunday, July 24 are three new titles. Farming Simulator 22, NASCAR 21: Ignition and Hell Let Loose will be free to play over the next few days for eligible players.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play these three new titles throughout the weekend, during which time the games will also be on sale at discounted rates for players who want to continue their gameplay after the Free Play Days event is finished.

Fans of tycoon games and simulators will be able to get their agricultural groove on in Farming Simulator 22 over the next few days. Players are tasked with the trials and tribulations of setting up and running their very own farm. There are three different maps to explore, both American and European, while players get to grips with the various different aspects of managing a farming business.

NASCAR 21: Ignition will put players through their driving paces in the NASCAR Cup series. Racing a range of stock cars during the championship, players can jump in and dominate career mode or take on friends and competitors in online multiplayer. If racing games are your thing then this is definitely one to try out this weekend.

Finally, Hell Let Loose will unleash hellish FPS combat across the ravaged landscapes of World War 2. Revisit one of history’s most war-torn eras and command a range of artillery, tanks and infantry across both the eastern and western fronts. Dark stuff, but highly engaging if you like your FPS games to have a bit of historical authenticity about them.

These games will be available as part of Xbox Free Play Days from July 21 to July 24 for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Source