TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Launches August 30

With much of the gaming community still enjoying the hype generated by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, it looks as if fans of the heroes in a half-shell are in store for another treat. The complementary retro bundle Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be launching on August 30, it’s been revealed.

The reveal date was announced earlier today in a reveal trailer courtesy of IGN. Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise are certain to get a huge nostalgia kick out of this retro bundle of turtle-based titles. The Cowabunga Collection includes 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games as well as their Japanese counterparts. You can check out the reveal trailer below to get in the mood for some heroic action with everyone’s favourite pizza-eating turtles.

Demand seems like it’ll be high for all things TMNT, especially given last week’s news that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sold a million copies in its first week post-release. That’s in addition to the game being available on Xbox Game Pass, so there’s clearly still a huge audience for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. The games included in The Cowabunga Collection include the following.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection releases on August 30. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

