Marvel’s Booth At SDCC Features Costumes From Recent Projects

San Diego Comic-Con is officially happening, and many people are expecting a lot of things from the major comic book makers of the world, especially those who have major movies and TV shows coming up: aka DC Comics and Marvel. DC we know is going to have a couple of major presentations in Hall H when the time comes, and as for Marvel…they’re a bit more of a mystery at present in terms of what will and won’t be shown. For example, we know that there will be an animation panel that will showcase what else they have in the pipeline outside of showing glimpses at What If…? Season 2 and X-Men ’97.

As for what is going to happen in terms of the MCU, new reports are suggesting that the news might honestly be light due to the fact that they’re playing on “holding things back” for the upcoming D23, where they can literally have the stage to themselves to announce anything and everything they want.

However, that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t going to get to see anything cool at the show. As some have revealed via pictures, the studio for the company is going to have some really interesting stuff. Including costumes of some of the recent shows and movies that the studio has released as of late.

As you can see in the photo above, you have the outfits for Moon Knight, Doctor Stranger, Scarlet Witch, and the two Thor’s, complete with both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker.

Fans will no doubt want to get up close and personal with these weapons to see what they’re like, and take gobs of pictures for sure.

Plus, it’s San Diego Comic-Con, there are going to be big things shown and announced there, so if you are there, go and have a good time.

Source: Twitter