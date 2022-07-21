League Of Super-Pets Producers Reveals How The Rock Came To Star In It

To those out there who are rather astute, you might have noticed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is pulling double duty in terms of the superhero movies he’s doing this year. Because on one hand, you have the highly-anticipated and entirely serious movie of Black Adam that he’s been working on for years…and then…you have League of Super-Pets, in which he’ll be playing the less serious role of Krypto the Super Dog.

Given that one of these roles “feels” like one The Rock would take, and the other isn’t more or less, you’d think that the actor would be “forced” into doing it, right? Wrong. Because according to producer Hiram Garcia, this is actually a kind of movie that Johnson loves to do:

“We love DC, so it’s always been a priority for me, Danny [Garcia], Dwayne [Johnson], to do as much as we can and be able to tell stories in this space,” Garvia said. “So right around the time when we were filming Red Notice, I got a call from our agent and it was funny. I actually took a little bit of offense to it because he goes, ‘Look, there’s something going on over here that these guys are working on. And are you familiar that Superman’s got a dog?’ I’m like Krypto, of course I know Superman’s got a dog. … There’s an understanding there.”

“So I was fired up right away when I realized that there was an opportunity to tell the story of the League of Super-Pets and kind of get into this deep cut, if you would, in the DC Universe,” he continued. “Being able to tell the story about the pets of these great superheroes, right?”

He also noted that Johnson’s “team” (whom he trusts and also is working on Black Adam with) as well as the man himself felt that this would be a good counterbalance to what will happen in his live-action superhero movie later this year.

DC’s League of Super-Pets arrives on July 29th.

Source: ComicBook.com