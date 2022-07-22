CD Projekt Red Stock Price Is Worth A Quarter of What It Was Prior To Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

The stock price for the Polish Gaming company, CD Projekt Red is now worth a quarter of what it was when the game released.

Business Insider Poland has painted a really grim picture for CD Projekt Red stock prices. Since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the gaming giant’s stock prices have plummeted by over 75%. During it’s peak CD Projekt Red was worth over 40 billion Polish złoty. Now the CD Projekt Red is worth less than 10 billion.

Leading up to Cyberpunk’s launch, the shares for CD Projekt Red were trading at around zł400 each. 6 Days before the launch hitting CD Project red capped at zł443 a share. Unfortunately, this is where the price spiked. Following the launch price dropped sharply halving in value in the first few months of 2021, then almost halving since the end of March this year.

Despite Cyberpunk 2077 selling almost 14 million copies in 2020 alone, this still reflects the bumpy release and poor reception of the game. A “downlight” in this downward trend was when Sony removed CD Projekt Red off the digital store. The game since then has been readded onto the Sony Store.

There are other competitors that may have taken over CD Projekt Red. It could very likely be the case that the company is no longer Poland’s biggest game studio. Business Insider Poland draws on the math done by Puls Biznesu, a Polish business daily, which suggests that Techland might now be Poland’s biggest game company by market cap, with the share prices sitting at an estimated zł10.6 billion.

It’s not all doom and gloom in the world of CD Projekt Red. The company is still siting comfortably in WIG20 index of the 20 biggest companies on the Warsaw stock exchange. 2017 was when the company truly saw the biggest growth, which was shortly after the release of the Witcher 3 and it’s DLC.

Source