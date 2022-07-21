Mojang Releases a Negative Statement on NFTs In Minecraft

Mojang, the developer behind Minecraft has decided that it won't be endorsing NFTs in it's game.

Minecraft Developer, Mojang has recently released quite a negative statement on the usage of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in Minecraft. This comes as a result of a few Minecraft servers offering NFTs.

Mojang doesn’t want to include NFTs in Minecraft because it goes against the game’s Usage Guidelines.

“To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our client and server applications, nor may Minecraft in-game content such as worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods, be utilized by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset,” says the statement by Mojang.

“The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.”

Mojang doesn’t want to split up the player base between those who have and those who don’t which is why the business is going against user’s profiteering from NFTs.

Want to play Minecraft for free? There’s actually a classic in-browser version of the game which allows you to slam some hours into the game without any costs.

source