Xbox Launches the Power Her Dreams Campaign

Today, Xbox and Microsoft launched the Power Her Dreams campaign, a limited-time program dedicated to supporting women in sports and gaming. From July 20 through September 30, 2022, you can visit the Power Her Dreams web portal to submit a dream. It sounds very whimsical, but the process is straightforward.

You get 100 words to sum up what your dream is. Then you get 500 words to describe what you’re doing to achieve that dream. That alone is pretty inspiring. Dreams are great but working towards them is the only way to achieve them. Xbox is simply asking you to think about what you want and what you’re doing to get it. Thankfully, they are not asking you for any other information: no payment or contact info, not even your name. Just write down your dream and send it out there like making a wish on a dandelion.

For every dream that the portal collects in that window of time, Microsoft will donate $10 to one of two charities. You get to choose which one you want them to donate to. Your choices are the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation or Girls Who Code. Both organizations are nonprofits that aim to empower young women. The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation aims to specifically help young, underserved athletes and children who want to play sports. Girls Who Code is an organization that wishes to get more women into STEM roles by teaching young girls how to code. The donations will be capped at $50, 000 each.

Xbox will also be starting programs with several pros in sports and gaming. These partnerships include international programs with the England Senior Women’s Football Team and the France Senior Women’s Football Team. Also included are the Atlanta Dream, the NY Liberty, and several female pro-gamers, such as Vanessa Bryant. If you feel so inclined, it doesn’t cost anything to think about your dream for a bit and donate to some good causes.

