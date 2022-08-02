Halo: The Masterchief Collection: Where to Find Skulls in Halo 2

Are you searching to be a savvy skull seeker in Halo 2 as part of the Masterchief Collection? In this guide, I will outline the location and various abilities of these sought-after skulls. Whether you have more whimsical wishes of exploding confetti grunt heads or you wish to alter the player experience, this guide will give you all the needed know-how necessary to have Halo havoc.

As there are no Skulls to be unlocked via the typical location method, below is a list of all the skulls available in-game and their abilities

Pinata Skull

The Pinata Skull is no longer available in the MCC. As it was a preorder bonus from Amazon that made enemies drop plasma grenades when hit with a melee.

Grunt Funeral Skull

The Grunt Funeral skull no longer exists in the game as it was a Best Buy preorder bonus. This bombastic bonus made grunts explode like plasma grenades shortly after death.

Bandana Skull

The Bandana Skull, which is unavailable in the game currently as it was a preorder bonus from GameStop, gave players infinite ammo and grenades with the added caveat that they still need to reload.

Bonded Pair Skull

The Bonded Pair Skull was made available as part of a ShopTo preorder bonus that was only exclusive until December 2014. This copacetic co-operative skull made it so that when a co-op partner dies, their counterpart gains a one hundred percent damage boost.

Swarm Skull

The Swarm Skull can be obtained by viewing the Halo: Nightfall digital comic through the Halo Channel Streaming service system. This hectic skull causes Hunters to wreak more havoc on players but also awards more points for felling them.

Scarab Skull

Unlocking the Scarab Skull is simple enough, as it is unlocked automatically from the start but has no score bonus. This skull allows players to shoot out large green Scarab beams from their weapons.

Prophet Birthday Party Skull

The Prophet Birthday Party Skull makes it so that every time a player melee attacks the Prophet of Regret, guitar licks play, and lightning effects materialize.

So…Angry…Skull

The So… Angry… Skull is also unlocked at the beginning of the game and makes it so brutish Brutes bombastically explode like grenades upon being angered.

They Come Back Skull

The They Come Back Skull is automatically unlocked upon playing the game, and Flood forces that are reanimated by other enemies come back with more strength than usual.

Jacked Skull

The Jacked Skull is unlocked without anything required from the player. This hilarious skull makes it so players happy hijacking hijinx are the only way they can drive grounded vehicles.

