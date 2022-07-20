Fort Solis was a surprise announcement at this year’s Summer Game Fest, and it continued the trend of horror space games that somehow took over the show. Fort Solis is set to be the first game from upstart indie developer Fallen Leaf Studio. The UK-based developer was founded just last year and is made up of experienced developers from across the industry. Along with the development talent, Fallen Leaf Studio has enlisted the help of veteran games industry actors Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) to bring Fort Solis to life. Naturally, a game from a brand new studio that has such big names attached is garnering a considerable amount of interest from gamers. With any new IP like Fort Solis, gamers have plenty of questions. Questions like, what’s the story of Fort Solis?

In Fort Solis, players will be taking on the role of Jack Leary, an engineer on Mars. The events of the game take place over a single night as Jack tries to find the missing crew of the Fort Solis mining facility. Jack receives a distress call from the mining station and decides to investigate it himself, only to find the whole facility abandoned and the crew nowhere to be found.