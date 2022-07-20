Fort Solis was a surprise announcement at this year’s Summer Game Fest, and it continued the trend of horror space games that somehow took over the show. Fort Solis is set to be the first game from upstart indie developer Fallen Leaf Studio. The UK-based developer was founded just last year and is made up of experienced developers from across the industry. Along with the development talent, Fallen Leaf Studio has enlisted the help of veteran games industry actors Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) to bring Fort Solis to life. Naturally, a game from a brand new studio that has such big names attached is garnering a considerable amount of interest from gamers. With any new IP like Fort Solis, gamers have plenty of questions. Questions like, what kind of game is Fort Solis?

What kind of game is Fort Solis?

Fort Solis is a single-player Sci-Fi horror title. Fallen Leaf Studio describes the game as a “third-person thriller experience.” From the reveal trailer, it looks like the game takes some cues from horror titles like Resident Evil and Dead Space. Not much else is known about Fort Solis at this point. Fallen Leaf Studio has only revealed the initial trailer and a handful of screenshots since first announcing the game. Expect to hear more about Fort Solis, including gameplay trailers, as development progresses.

