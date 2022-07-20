Overview Trailer Arrives For Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Xenoblade Chronicles franchise is arguably one of the bigger surprises in terms of becoming a franchise in Nintendo history. Never forget that the first game came out on the Wii, then got ported to the 3DS, it had a semi-sequel on the Wii, and then really hit its stride with XC2 and the first game’s Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch. Finally though, things are going right for this game, and as such, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a little over a week away and many fans can’t wait!

Sadly, they’ll have to, but there is some good news, regardless of where you stand on the game, a new overview trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has come. To the extent that the 8-minute video showcases much of what was stated in the recent Direct about the game, but boils it down to the key elements.

Such as restating the story of the game in how the two main people of Aionios are fighting one another in an endless war, and how the people only have 10 years to live, and are trained to fight from the moment they are born. But when three warriors from each side meet up on a mission, their lives get changed forever, and a new quest is born.

The gameplay was also a heavy focus in the video, including breaking down the battle system, the importance of classes and how you can switch between them whenever you want. As well as the various “Heroes” who can join you as a part of your quest and add even more layers to the combat and customization.

Other things were talked about as well, so go and watch the video to see what it all was. No matter what though, the game is aiming to be something very special when it arrives on July 29th.

