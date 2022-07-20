House of the Dragon Gets New Story Trailer

All the dragons roar as one.

It’s taken quite a long time, but we’re now only about one month away from the arrival of the first Game of Thrones spinoff via its prequel series House of the Dragon. This show will focus on the House Targaryen, and the events that would help shape Westeros for years to come. Do recall that in Game of Thrones, there were only a handful of Targaryens left (both known and unknown) and they were never ‘at their peak’ in terms of true power. But here? They’re dominating their world, wielding the Iron Throne (that wasn’t stupidly melted down for no good reason) and the power struggle…is about to start within the family.

Because in the new trailer that was released today, we get a full-on look at the struggle of House Targaryen when a choice is made about who will be the next ruler, and when it’s chosen to be the daughter of the king over the 1st born son…fires rage.

We see a lot of what people would expect in a world like this, lots of politics, lots of fighting, and the promises to try and change the world for the better. One could argue that this story will tell what many hoped Daenerys Targaryen would do at the end of the main series (before she was killed after a stupid “heel turn” that has been panned by pretty much everyone that watched it). But obviously, we don’t know how long this will go.

In fact, one could argue that this is one of the biggest risks that HBO has ever taken. Because the comparisons to GOT will be numerous and thick, and if for some reason things don’t hold up? Other spinoffs like the stated Jon Snow spinoff will be in jeopardy.

We’ll just have to see how it all turns out…

Source: Twitter